Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 5.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Many investors are drawn toward stocks with name recognition and high trading volumes. Due to the fact that it is what other investors are participating in.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) is above average at 60.57x. The 36-month beta value for INTR is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INTR is 203.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of INTR on December 31, 2023 was 313.13K shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

INTR stock saw an increase of 4.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly increase of 39.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Inter & Co Inc (INTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for INTR’s stock, with a 56.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.30 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTR Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +258.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Inter & Co Inc saw 134.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value 2.68, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.