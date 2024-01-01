Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 16.21, however, the company has experienced a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Innoviva, Inc. is a biopharma company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. However, the company’s main asset is royalty revenues that come from products it receives from Glaxo Group Limited. There has been a lot of movement at the company over the past 12-18 months on myriad fronts.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) Right Now?

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innoviva Inc (INVA) by analysts is $15.00, which is -$1.04 below the current market price. The public float for INVA is 63.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.03% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of INVA was 790.54K shares.

INVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Innoviva Inc (INVA) has seen a -1.05% decrease in the past week, with a 17.17% rise in the past month, and a 23.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for INVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for INVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVA Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVA fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Innoviva Inc saw 21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVA starting from Zhen Marianne, who sale 10,994 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 15. After this action, Zhen Marianne now owns 40,158 shares of Innoviva Inc, valued at $153,810 using the latest closing price.

DENNER ALEXANDER J, the 10% Owner of Innoviva Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $13.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that DENNER ALEXANDER J is holding 7,215,000 shares at $104,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.97 for the present operating margin

+90.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviva Inc stands at +61.98. The total capital return value is set at 19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 7.86, with 3.97 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviva Inc (INVA), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innoviva Inc (INVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.