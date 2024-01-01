Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, INOD stock has gone down by -4.80%, with a monthly gain of 19.01% and a quarterly plunge of -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Innodata Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for INOD’s stock, with a -12.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INOD is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INOD is $5.00, which is -$3.14 below the current market price. The public float for INOD is 26.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.22% of that float. The average trading volume for INOD on December 31, 2023 was 427.27K shares.

INOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) has dropped by -4.01 compared to previous close of 8.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Innodata is an undiscovered AI data engineering company with strong Q3 2023 results and projected revenue growth of over 50% in 2024 and 30%-plus in 2025. The company’s revenue growth is re-accelerating, with Q3 2023 revenues up 20.2% YoY and expected Q4 revenues of $24.50 million or higher. Innodata has now secured major business agreements with five out of the ten largest technology companies, indicating a significant presence in the tech sector.

INOD Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Innodata Inc saw 174.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 23,383 shares at the price of $14.77 back on Aug 30. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 700,000 shares of Innodata Inc, valued at $345,367 using the latest closing price.

Espineli Marissa B, the Interim CFO of Innodata Inc, sale 11,628 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Espineli Marissa B is holding 0 shares at $174,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -22.24, with -8.67 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innodata Inc (INOD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.