Immatics N.V (IMTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.50relation to previous closing price of 10.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Immatics (IMTX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMTX is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMTX is 50.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.22% of that float. The average trading volume for IMTX on December 31, 2023 was 501.87K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen a 9.23% increase in the past week, with a 22.44% rise in the past month, and a -9.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for IMTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.45% for IMTX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

IMTX Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.87. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.