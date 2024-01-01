Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) has decreased by -2.01 when compared to last closing price of 13.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Horizon Technology Finance focuses on lending to VC-profile companies with a heavy focus on early-stage growth companies. The majority of HRZN’s portfolio is in inherently speculative sectors, such as life sciences and healthcare technology. Plus, HRZN carries a relatively debt-saturated balance sheet, which in the context of consistently deteriorating portfolio quality introduces a toxic combination.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HRZN is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HRZN is $11.59, which is -$1.58 below than the current price. The public float for HRZN is 32.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of HRZN on December 31, 2023 was 211.34K shares.

HRZN’s Market Performance

HRZN stock saw an increase of 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.47% and a quarterly increase of 11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for HRZN’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRZN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for HRZN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRZN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $10 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRZN Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRZN rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation saw 14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.89 for the present operating margin

+71.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation stands at +30.34. The total capital return value is set at 6.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53.

Based on Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), the company’s capital structure generated 136.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.68. Total debt to assets is 56.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.