Holley Inc (HLLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLLY is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLLY is 49.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLLY on December 31, 2023 was 415.49K shares.

The stock price of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has dropped by -4.32 compared to previous close of 5.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that After a November rally, December is off to a slow start. With earnings season winding down and investors engaging in tax-loss harvesting and profit-taking, the next opportunity for stocks will likely be a January effect.

HLLY’s Market Performance

HLLY’s stock has fallen by -4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.13% and a quarterly drop of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Holley Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.25% for HLLY’s stock, with a 14.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLLY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLLY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLLY Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLLY fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Holley Inc saw 129.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLLY starting from Stevenson Matthew, who purchase 13,853 shares at the price of $4.06 back on Nov 22. After this action, Stevenson Matthew now owns 2,419,711 shares of Holley Inc, valued at $56,242 using the latest closing price.

Stevenson Matthew, the President and CEO of Holley Inc, purchase 11,147 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Stevenson Matthew is holding 2,405,858 shares at $44,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holley Inc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value 0.64, with 0.22 for asset returns.

Based on Holley Inc (HLLY), the company’s capital structure generated 163.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.07. Total debt to assets is 54.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Holley Inc (HLLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.