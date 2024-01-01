Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) has dropped by -1.66 compared to previous close of 48.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Hillenbrand’s (HI) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings rise year over year, reflecting contributions from acquisitions and gains from favorable pricing and productivity improvements.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE: HI) is 26.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HI is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hillenbrand Inc (HI) is $63.50, which is $15.65 above the current market price. The public float for HI is 69.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On December 31, 2023, HI’s average trading volume was 355.29K shares.

HI’s Market Performance

HI stock saw an increase of 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.61% and a quarterly increase of 13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Hillenbrand Inc (HI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for HI’s stock, with a 5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HI stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for HI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HI in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $61 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HI Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HI rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.79. In addition, Hillenbrand Inc saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HI starting from HILLENBRAND DANIEL C., who purchase 2,448 shares at the price of $40.62 back on Dec 12. After this action, HILLENBRAND DANIEL C. now owns 3,448 shares of Hillenbrand Inc, valued at $99,438 using the latest closing price.

RYAN KIMBERLY K, the President & CEO of Hillenbrand Inc, purchase 3,156 shares at $39.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that RYAN KIMBERLY K is holding 109,925 shares at $124,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.60 for the present operating margin

+30.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillenbrand Inc stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 7.89, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Hillenbrand Inc (HI), the company’s capital structure generated 129.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.49. Total debt to assets is 38.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hillenbrand Inc (HI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.