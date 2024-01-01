Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ: HTBK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.10 in comparison to its previous close of 10.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Heritage Commerce (HTBK) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ: HTBK) Right Now?

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ: HTBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) by analysts is $10.67, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for HTBK is 58.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HTBK was 291.41K shares.

HTBK’s Market Performance

HTBK’s stock has seen a 1.12% increase for the week, with a 16.16% rise in the past month and a 17.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for Heritage Commerce Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for HTBK’s stock, with a 15.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HTBK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HTBK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HTBK Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBK rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Heritage Commerce Corp. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBK starting from Conner Jack W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.37 back on May 05. After this action, Conner Jack W now owns 44,344 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp., valued at $36,844 using the latest closing price.

Conner Jack W, the Director of Heritage Commerce Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.61 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Conner Jack W is holding 39,344 shares at $76,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Commerce Corp. stands at +33.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 11.31, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.27. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.