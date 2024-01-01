Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for HCAT is 55.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCAT on December 31, 2023 was 536.06K shares.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco. In conjunction, there will be a presentation on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 1:30pm PT. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

HCAT’s Market Performance

Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.30% gain in the past month and a -8.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for HCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.05% for HCAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCAT Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc saw -12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 3,163 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Dec 15. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 71,211 shares of Health Catalyst Inc, valued at $27,923 using the latest closing price.

Alger Jason, the Chief Accounting Officer of Health Catalyst Inc, sale 2,177 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Alger Jason is holding 51,927 shares at $16,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -30.06, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.