Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) is above average at 8.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) is $49.33, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 85.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWC on December 31, 2023 was 614.32K shares.

Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 49.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-26 that GULFPORT, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce fourth quarter 2023 financial results and host conference call January 16.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC’s stock has risen by 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.66% and a quarterly rise of 31.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Hancock Whitney Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for HWC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corp. saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Wilkins Carleton Richard, who sale 1,110 shares at the price of $42.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Wilkins Carleton Richard now owns 14,657 shares of Hancock Whitney Corp., valued at $47,575 using the latest closing price.

HAIRSTON JOHN M, the President & CEO of Hancock Whitney Corp., sale 23,517 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAIRSTON JOHN M is holding 205,369 shares at $1,034,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corp. stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 14.38, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.