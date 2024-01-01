Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) is above average at 81.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) is $8.86, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOL on December 31, 2023 was 677.25K shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.16 in comparison to its previous close of 3.70, however, the company has experienced a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that The consolidated load factor increases to 85% in November at Gol Linhas (GOL).

GOL’s Market Performance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has seen a -0.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.21% decline in the past month and a 32.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for GOL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.56% for GOL’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw 36.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.