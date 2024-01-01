Gogoro Inc (GGR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for GGR is 165.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGR on December 31, 2023 was 195.25K shares.

GGR) stock’s latest price update

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.57 in comparison to its previous close of 2.54, however, the company has experienced a 2.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that With soft demand, Gogoro’s performance remains mediocre. The near-term looks challenging both at home and abroad. GGR does have the capacity to push through.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GGR’s Market Performance

Gogoro Inc (GGR) has seen a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.90% decline in the past month and a -1.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for GGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for GGR’s stock, with a -14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGR Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Gogoro Inc saw -18.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.22 for the present operating margin

+12.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc stands at -25.84. The total capital return value is set at -18.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.07. Equity return is now at value -22.36, with -7.39 for asset returns.

Based on Gogoro Inc (GGR), the company’s capital structure generated 134.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.39. Total debt to assets is 46.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gogoro Inc (GGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.