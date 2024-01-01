Globe Life Inc (GL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GL is 92.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of GL was 571.47K shares.

GL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has surged by 0.01 when compared to previous closing price of 121.71, but the company has seen a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The article discusses the dividend-paying stocks in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. It highlights three stocks – The Kraft Heinz Co, Ally Financial Inc, and HP Inc – that have annual dividends exceeding their single share prices. The article also provides projected net gains for ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks by December 2024.

GL’s Market Performance

Globe Life Inc (GL) has experienced a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month, and a 11.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for GL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for GL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.67. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from Haworth Jennifer Allison, who sale 2,524 shares at the price of $121.37 back on Dec 29. After this action, Haworth Jennifer Allison now owns 8,606 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $306,348 using the latest closing price.

BUCHAN JANE, the Director of Globe Life Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $124.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BUCHAN JANE is holding 80,285 shares at $124,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.