Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has gone down by -6.60% for the week, with a 28.21% rise in the past month and a 5.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.07% for GKOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.59% for GKOS’s stock, with a 21.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is $87.33, which is $7.84 above the current market price. The public float for GKOS is 46.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GKOS on December 31, 2023 was 676.28K shares.

GKOS) stock’s latest price update

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 80.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The FDA approval of Glaukos’ (GKOS) iDose TR is likely to reshape glaucoma care. A micro-invasive breakthrough promises proactive, durable treatment, heralding a new era in eye health.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $91 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GKOS Trading at 17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.66. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 81.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Burns Thomas William, who sale 1 shares at the price of $85.32 back on Dec 22. After this action, Burns Thomas William now owns 55,835 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

Burns Thomas William, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of Glaukos Corporation, sale 79,684 shares at $85.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Burns Thomas William is holding 55,835 shares at $6,789,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -25.21, with -13.22 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.