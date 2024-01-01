Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.60 in relation to its previous close of 11.65. However, the company has experienced a -4.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that Genesis Energy is set to benefit from two major projects, including the expansion of its soda ash facility and the SYNC Pipeline and CHOPs expansion project in the GoM. The company will be a huge beneficiary when the soda ash market eventually rebounds. While the stock carries risk due to its balance sheet and exposure to soda ash prices, it looks like a solid speculative “Buy.”

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is 26.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GEL is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is $14.00, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for GEL is 103.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On December 31, 2023, GEL’s average trading volume was 502.89K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

GEL stock saw a decrease of -4.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.30% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for GEL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Gaspard Garland G, who purchase 5,264 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Nov 13. After this action, Gaspard Garland G now owns 17,264 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $60,062 using the latest closing price.

Rasmussen Jeffrey J, the VP & GM – Refinery Services of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Rasmussen Jeffrey J is holding 23,500 shares at $46,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.