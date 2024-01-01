Gartner, Inc. (IT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gartner, Inc. (IT) by analysts is $436.70, which is -$14.41 below the current market price. The public float for IT is 75.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of IT was 518.95K shares.

IT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) has decreased by -0.26 when compared to last closing price of 452.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Gartner’s (IT) impressive price performance can be attributed to its better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters.

IT’s Market Performance

Gartner, Inc. (IT) has seen a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month and a 31.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for IT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for IT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $358 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IT Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IT rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $448.37. In addition, Gartner, Inc. saw 34.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IT starting from Kranich Robin B, who sale 1,444 shares at the price of $455.29 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kranich Robin B now owns 13,244 shares of Gartner, Inc., valued at $657,439 using the latest closing price.

Herkes Claire, the EVP, Conferences of Gartner, Inc., sale 211 shares at $449.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Herkes Claire is holding 1,694 shares at $94,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gartner, Inc. stands at +14.75. The total capital return value is set at 30.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.74. Equity return is now at value 370.98, with 13.52 for asset returns.

Based on Gartner, Inc. (IT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,386.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.27. Total debt to assets is 43.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,339.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gartner, Inc. (IT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.