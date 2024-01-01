Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR): A Technical Analysis

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is $41.00, which is $5.78 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 79.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTDR on December 31, 2023 was 820.02K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 35.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that G-III Apparel (GIII), U.S. Cellular (USM) and Frontdoor (FTDR) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR’s stock has fallen by -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.47% and a quarterly rise of 15.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Frontdoor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for FTDR’s stock, with a 11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.62. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 69.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Fiarman Jeffrey, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $35.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Fiarman Jeffrey now owns 14,169 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $151,415 using the latest closing price.

Fiarman Jeffrey, the SVP & General Counsel of Frontdoor Inc., sale 1,743 shares at $32.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Fiarman Jeffrey is holding 18,419 shares at $57,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 157.08, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.