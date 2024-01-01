Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRPT is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freshpet Inc (FRPT) is $88.75, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.11% of that float. On December 31, 2023, FRPT’s average trading volume was 614.68K shares.

The stock of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 87.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Pet care stocks are incredibly effective in diversifying investment portfolios, leveraging the robust growth of the pet care industry. The sector’s expansion is evident.

FRPT’s Market Performance

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.98% rise in the past month, and a 31.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.11% for FRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRPT Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.04. In addition, Freshpet Inc saw 64.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Macchiaverna Stephen, who sale 4,468 shares at the price of $84.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Macchiaverna Stephen now owns 85,056 shares of Freshpet Inc, valued at $375,312 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE WALTER N., the Director of Freshpet Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $73.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that GEORGE WALTER N. is holding 47,176 shares at $73,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -5.27, with -3.97 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.