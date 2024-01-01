Fortis Inc. (FTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS)’s stock price has soared by 0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 41.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-02 that For investors seeking stable, reliable stocks for retirement, it’s worth focusing on companies that offer long-term investors a secure income. The stocks on this list of retirement-worthy picks all pay out reasonable dividend yields.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) Right Now?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is $56.95, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for FTS is 487.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTS on December 31, 2023 was 846.44K shares.

FTS’s Market Performance

FTS stock saw an increase of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.88% and a quarterly increase of 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Fortis Inc. (FTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for FTS’s stock, with a -1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTS Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.77. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortis Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.07. Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Fortis Inc. (FTS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortis Inc. (FTS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.