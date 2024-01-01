Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, FLS stock has gone up by 1.03%, with a monthly gain of 9.22% and a quarterly surge of 3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Flowserve Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for FLS’s stock, with a 11.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) is above average at 22.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) is $46.20, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLS on December 31, 2023 was 920.62K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 41.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Stocks like A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Emerson Electric (EMR), Graham Corporation (GHM), Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Alamo Group (ALG) are poised to benefit from the steady acceleration in industrial production.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 34.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.