Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 282.46, but the company has seen a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that FLEETCOR (FLT) is gaining from its strategic acquisitions and collaborations. Improving liquidity bodes well for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) Right Now?

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) is $290.41, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 67.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLT on December 31, 2023 was 496.13K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

FLT’s stock has seen a 2.01% increase for the week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month and a 10.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Fleetcor Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.26% for FLT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $300 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLT Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.06. In addition, Fleetcor Technologies Inc saw 53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.97 for the present operating margin

+72.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fleetcor Technologies Inc stands at +27.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 35.99, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 281.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 50.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.