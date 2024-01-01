First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCF is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FCF is $15.25, which is -$0.19 below the current price. The public float for FCF is 100.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCF on December 31, 2023 was 529.10K shares.

FCF) stock’s latest price update

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.97 in comparison to its previous close of 15.75, however, the company has experienced a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

FCF’s Market Performance

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.97% rise in the past month, and a 26.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for FCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for FCF’s stock, with a 18.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCF Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Riggle Carrie L, who sale 7,563 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Nov 03. After this action, Riggle Carrie L now owns 46,309 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., valued at $99,907 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., sale 875 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 328,550 shares at $10,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.