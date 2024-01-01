First American Financial Corp (FAF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) has plunged by -0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 64.95, but the company has seen a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that First American (FAF) third-quarter results reflect soft residential purchase business, solid business, strong growth in net investment income and expense management.

Is It Worth Investing in First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) is 28.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAF is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First American Financial Corp (FAF) is $65.25, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for FAF is 98.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 31, 2023, FAF’s average trading volume was 731.08K shares.

FAF’s Market Performance

FAF stock saw an increase of 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.54% and a quarterly increase of 14.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for First American Financial Corp (FAF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for FAF’s stock, with a 11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FAF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FAF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $53 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAF Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, First American Financial Corp saw 23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAF starting from Adams Steven a, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $56.20 back on Nov 15. After this action, Adams Steven a now owns 7,487 shares of First American Financial Corp, valued at $101,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corp stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 5.24, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on First American Financial Corp (FAF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.10. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First American Financial Corp (FAF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.