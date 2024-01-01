Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16 in relation to its previous close of 105.33. However, the company has experienced a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that You may have heard of the “Dividend Aristocrats,” but have you heard of the “Dividend Kings?” While dividend aristocrats have at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases under their belts, dividend kings go the extra.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE: FRT) is 29.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRT is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRT is 80.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On December 31, 2023, FRT’s average trading volume was 649.10K shares.

FRT’s Market Performance

FRT stock saw an increase of -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.26% and a quarterly increase of 13.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for FRT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $108 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRT Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.38. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust. saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $98.73 back on Dec 05. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 189,259 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust., valued at $1,974,502 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust., sale 345 shares at $99.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 209,259 shares at $34,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust. stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.93, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.