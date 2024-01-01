Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.55relation to previous closing price of 12.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in over a decade. And many of them are buying back shares to create value. I highlight 2 of my favorite opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) Right Now?

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FPI is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FPI is $13.30, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for FPI is 43.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume for FPI on December 31, 2023 was 475.23K shares.

FPI’s Market Performance

FPI stock saw an increase of 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.00% and a quarterly increase of 23.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for FPI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FPI Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 31,048 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Sep 29. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,298,505 shares of Farmland Partners Inc, valued at $319,403 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Executive Chairman of Farmland Partners Inc, purchase 2,774 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,267,457 shares at $28,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.80 for the present operating margin

+65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc stands at +18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Farmland Partners Inc (FPI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.95. Total debt to assets is 37.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.