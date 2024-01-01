Fabrinet (FN): A Technical Analysis

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fabrinet (FN) is $192.17, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for FN is 36.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FN on December 31, 2023 was 338.99K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has dropped by -3.34 compared to previous close of 196.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Fabrinet’s key partnership with Nvidia has led to recent success. Fabrinet is an important part of the data center ecosystem and is involved in a wide range of industries. Fabrinet’s strong revenue growth, best-in-class margins, and pristine balance sheet will allow it to continue to outperform.

FN’s Market Performance

FN’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.77% and a quarterly rise of 14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Fabrinet. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for FN’s stock, with a 38.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $230 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FN Trading at 11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.10. In addition, Fabrinet saw 48.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from KELLY THOMAS F, who sale 3,235 shares at the price of $166.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, KELLY THOMAS F now owns 29,797 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $539,450 using the latest closing price.

KELLY THOMAS F, the Director of Fabrinet, sale 3,500 shares at $166.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KELLY THOMAS F is holding 33,032 shares at $582,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+13.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 19.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.10. Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 12.79 for asset returns.

Based on Fabrinet (FN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fabrinet (FN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.