F5 Inc (FFIV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FFIV stock has gone up by 0.50%, with a monthly gain of 5.25% and a quarterly surge of 11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for F5 Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for FFIV stock, with a simple moving average of 16.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FFIV is $167.15, which is -$11.83 below the current price. The public float for FFIV is 59.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIV on December 31, 2023 was 534.38K shares.

FFIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 179.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that F5 (FFIV) rises 21.2% after fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release, driven by investors’ confidence in its strong financials and strategic position in the application networking market.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFIV Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.66. In addition, F5 Inc saw 24.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Pelzer Francis J., who sale 500 shares at the price of $178.75 back on Dec 20. After this action, Pelzer Francis J. now owns 32,008 shares of F5 Inc, valued at $89,375 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Scot Frazier, the EVP and General Counsel of F5 Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Rogers Scot Frazier is holding 20,401 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+77.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc stands at +14.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.66. Equity return is now at value 14.99, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F5 Inc (FFIV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.