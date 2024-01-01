Examining the Volatility of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s (VIST) Stock

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has gone down by -1.89% for the week, with a -2.99% drop in the past month and a -2.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for VIST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for VIST’s stock, with a 16.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIST is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VIST is 91.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on December 31, 2023 was 695.51K shares.

VIST) stock’s latest price update

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 29.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Vista Energy is an oil & gas producer based in Mexico and Argentina. They are currently in the middle of a drilling campaign, which should lead to significant revenue and cash flow improvements. The company is presently trading with a low P/E, and multiple PEGY estimates imply it is undervalued compared to its future growth expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VIST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIST Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.05. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR saw 88.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 36.82, with 15.49 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.