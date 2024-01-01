Examining the Volatility of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp’s (MX) Stock

The stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) has seen a -2.22% decrease in the past week, with a 12.11% gain in the past month, and a -9.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for MX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for MX’s stock, with a -13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) is $11.50, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for MX is 36.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MX on December 31, 2023 was 283.56K shares.

MX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) has plunged by -0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 7.57, but the company has seen a -2.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that With the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) running well above the equities benchmark index this year, it’s clear that the innovation space is humming strongly, which subsequently yields a case for de-risked tech stocks. Stated differently, these securities represent compelling enterprises that just haven’t enjoyed the success of other technology entities.

MX Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MX starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.80 back on Dec 08. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 78,200 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, valued at $68,000 using the latest closing price.

MARTINO CAMILLO, the Director of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that MARTINO CAMILLO is holding 154,715 shares at $68,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.90 for the present operating margin

+31.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp stands at -2.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.81. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -5.69 for asset returns.

Based on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.30. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.