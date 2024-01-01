Examining the Volatility of Costamare Inc’s (CMRE) Stock

The stock of Costamare Inc (CMRE) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 8.21% rise in the past month and a 8.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for CMRE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for CMRE’s stock, with a 9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) Right Now?

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMRE is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMRE is $10.33, which is -$0.08 below the current price. The public float for CMRE is 44.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRE on December 31, 2023 was 467.54K shares.

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 10.38. GuruFocus reported 2023-12-26 that Costamare Inc. (CMRE, Financial) is a leading marine shipping company based in Monaco that specializes in the international ownership, operation and chartering of containerships and dry bulk vessels. Its fleet currently consists of 68 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels, which is a major improvement over the 42 containerships it owned during its public listing in 2010.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMRE Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Costamare Inc saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.98 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costamare Inc stands at +49.82. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on Costamare Inc (CMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 119.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costamare Inc (CMRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.