Evaluating the Ups and Downs of California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) Stock

The stock of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 6.22% gain in the past month, and a -2.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for CRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is above average at 8.78x. The 36-month beta value for CRC is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRC is 57.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CRC on December 31, 2023 was 586.83K shares.

The stock price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 54.94, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-14 that Canter Resources Corp. CRC CNRCF has cleared a significant hurdle in its quest for lithium as it announced the approval of formal water permits by the Nevada Division of Water Rights (NDWR).

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.35. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.51, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.