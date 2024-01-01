Evaluating the Impact of -1.55 Increase on GXO Logistics Inc’s (GXO) Stock

In the past week, GXO stock has gone down by -0.55%, with a monthly gain of 9.72% and a quarterly surge of 4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for GXO Logistics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for GXO’s stock, with a 6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GXO is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GXO is 116.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GXO on December 31, 2023 was 677.96K shares.

GXO) stock’s latest price update

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.55relation to previous closing price of 62.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that GXO Logistics reported $2.47 billion in revenue for Q3 2023, an 8% increase from the previous year. Despite slower organic growth, GXO delivered strong operating margin and profitability, with operating income rising by 25%. GXO’s strategic focus on automation and AI is expected to drive margin expansion and boost its long-term financial goals.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $74 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GXO Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.91. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw 43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc, valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+13.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 159.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.47. Total debt to assets is 45.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.