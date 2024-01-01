Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.90 in relation to its previous close of 252.75. However, the company has experienced a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust – Residential stocks are likely familiar with Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) and Essex Property Trust (ESS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ESS is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESS is $235.32, which is -$12.62 below the current market price. The public float for ESS is 63.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ESS on December 31, 2023 was 432.73K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a 16.83% rise in the past month and a 16.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Essex Property Trust, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.34% for ESS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $225 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESS Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.10. In addition, Essex Property Trust, Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.63 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc. stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.32. Total debt to assets is 48.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.