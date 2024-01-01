Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) is 86.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equinix Inc (EQIX) is $862.24, which is $56.85 above the current market price. The public float for EQIX is 93.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On December 31, 2023, EQIX’s average trading volume was 388.08K shares.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.07 in comparison to its previous close of 814.09, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-30 that The information age has produced many profitable companies. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) entered the PC industry early with the latter capitalizing on smartphones as well.

EQIX’s Market Performance

Equinix Inc (EQIX) has experienced a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a 10.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for EQIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for EQIX’s stock, with a 6.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQIX Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $807.43. In addition, Equinix Inc saw 22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from HROMADKO GARY, who sale 1,902 shares at the price of $811.68 back on Dec 07. After this action, HROMADKO GARY now owns 141,694 shares of Equinix Inc, valued at $1,543,807 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael Earl, the Chief Sales Officer of Equinix Inc, sale 600 shares at $780.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Campbell Michael Earl is holding 12,081 shares at $468,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.46 for the present operating margin

+60.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Equinix Inc (EQIX), the company’s capital structure generated 143.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.87. Total debt to assets is 54.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equinix Inc (EQIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.