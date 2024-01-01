Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equifax, Inc. (EFX) by analysts is $229.15, which is -$18.14 below the current market price. The public float for EFX is 122.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EFX was 925.21K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 249.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that From a technical perspective, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. EFX’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a “golden cross” in the trading world.

EFX’s Market Performance

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has experienced a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.17% rise in the past month, and a 35.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for EFX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $273 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at 19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.12. In addition, Equifax, Inc. saw 27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from KELLEY JOHN J III, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $208.53 back on Nov 20. After this action, KELLEY JOHN J III now owns 9,394 shares of Equifax, Inc., valued at $834,106 using the latest closing price.

Houston Julia A, the EVP, Strategy & Mktg Officer of Equifax, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $208.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Houston Julia A is holding 8,734 shares at $417,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax, Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax, Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.