EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 49.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that EPR Properties offers a 7% dividend yield and has experienced a strong post-pandemic recovery with solid FFO growth. The REIT specializes in entertainment properties such as theaters and tourist attractions, but has reduced exposure to the theater segment due to the rise of streaming. EPR Properties has a strong balance sheet, investment-grade credit ratings, and a well-laddered debt maturity structure.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPR Properties (EPR) is $47.95, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for EPR is 74.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on December 31, 2023 was 604.12K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stock saw an increase of -0.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.07% and a quarterly increase of 16.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for EPR Properties (EPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for EPR’s stock, with a 12.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $51 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.26. In addition, EPR Properties saw 28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Mater Tonya L., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $48.50 back on Dec 26. After this action, Mater Tonya L. now owns 41,223 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $72,750 using the latest closing price.

BROWN PETER C, the Director of EPR Properties, sale 2,500 shares at $48.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that BROWN PETER C is holding 18,094 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.75, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.