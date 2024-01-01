Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is above average at 9.37x. The 36-month beta value for ENVA is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENVA is $58.50, which is $3.14 above than the current price. The public float for ENVA is 28.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ENVA on December 31, 2023 was 297.59K shares.

ENVA) stock’s latest price update

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.69 in relation to its previous close of 56.31. However, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Enova (ENVA) reaches a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to resolve an issue related to consumer loan processing errors and is set to pay a $15 million civil money penalty.

ENVA’s Market Performance

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.83% gain in the past month and a 8.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for ENVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for ENVA’s stock, with a 15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ENVA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ENVA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENVA Trading at 22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +34.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVA rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.16. In addition, Enova International Inc. saw 44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVA starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 2,920 shares at the price of $51.38 back on Aug 30. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 14,182 shares of Enova International Inc., valued at $150,022 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Steven E, the Chief Financial Officer of Enova International Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $50.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cunningham Steven E is holding 169,491 shares at $396,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Enova International Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Enova International Inc. (ENVA), the company’s capital structure generated 195.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.12. Total debt to assets is 61.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.