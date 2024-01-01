Energizer Holdings Inc’s (ENR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ENR stock has gone down by -0.28%, with a monthly gain of 2.39% and a quarterly plunge of -1.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Energizer Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for ENR’s stock, with a -4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Right Now?

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENR is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENR is $36.00, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for ENR is 66.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ENR on December 31, 2023 was 666.95K shares.

ENR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 31.95, but the company has seen a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that ARI, ENR and MRTN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 19, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENR Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 2,919 shares at the price of $31.64 back on Nov 20. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 3,780 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $92,357 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+36.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 82.33, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,639.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.25. Total debt to assets is 76.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,621.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.