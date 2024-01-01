Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has gone up by 0.30% for the week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month and a -0.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for EHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for EHC’s stock, with a 3.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) is 19.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EHC is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Encompass Health Corp (EHC) is $81.11, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for EHC is 98.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On December 31, 2023, EHC’s average trading volume was 625.48K shares.

The stock of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) has decreased by -0.77 when compared to last closing price of 67.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Encompass Health (EHC) is well-poised for growth on the back of growing revenues, an aging U.S. population, joint ventures and solid cash reserves.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHC Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.32. In addition, Encompass Health Corp saw 11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 11,215 shares at the price of $63.39 back on Nov 13. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 116,293 shares of Encompass Health Corp, valued at $710,919 using the latest closing price.

Charbonneau Elissa Joy, the Chief Medical Officer of Encompass Health Corp, sale 8,294 shares at $69.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Charbonneau Elissa Joy is holding 23,081 shares at $577,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corp stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 25.71, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corp (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.