Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) by analysts is $23.98, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 183.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.10M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 18.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-30 that While isolationism and nationalism appear to be rising themes in global politics, with the investing game, diversity is a core strength, thus boosting the narrative of international stocks. Fundamentally, going abroad for profits may provide risk management.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ’s stock has fallen by -0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.09% and a quarterly rise of 34.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Embraer S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for ERJ’s stock, with a 19.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 68.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -0.21, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.