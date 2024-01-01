Edgewell Personal Care Co’s (EPC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a 6.73% gain in the past month, and a -0.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for EPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for EPC’s stock, with a -6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) is above average at 16.78x. The 36-month beta value for EPC is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPC is $42.56, which is $5.93 above than the current price. The public float for EPC is 49.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of EPC on December 31, 2023 was 359.08K shares.

EPC) stock’s latest price update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 36.40. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Chris Gough – Vice President-Investor Relations Rod Little – President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bryan Adams – UBS Susan Anderson – Canaccord Chris Carey – Wells Fargo Securities Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley Olivia Tong – Raymond James Operator Hello, and welcome to the Edgewell Personal Care Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPC Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.86. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Co saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from HILL JOHN N, who sale 4,390 shares at the price of $42.89 back on Jun 14. After this action, HILL JOHN N now owns 72,725 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co, valued at $188,277 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole Eric F, the President, North America of Edgewell Personal Care Co, sale 4,000 shares at $43.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that O’Toole Eric F is holding 13,688 shares at $175,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.17 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Co stands at +5.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 3.03 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.45. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.