E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) is $11.80, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for SSP is 60.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSP on December 31, 2023 was 412.50K shares.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.62 in relation to its previous close of 8.29. However, the company has experienced a 6.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company’s business strategies at three investor conferences in November and December.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP’s stock has risen by 6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.83% and a quarterly rise of 45.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for E.W. Scripps Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for SSP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSP Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, E.W. Scripps Co. saw -39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Scripps John Patrick, who purchase 670 shares at the price of $7.30 back on Nov 14. After this action, Scripps John Patrick now owns 1,136 shares of E.W. Scripps Co., valued at $4,891 using the latest closing price.

O’Brian Kate, the President, Scripps News of E.W. Scripps Co., sale 5,144 shares at $9.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that O’Brian Kate is holding 840 shares at $48,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+43.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for E.W. Scripps Co. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value -35.01, with -10.05 for asset returns.

Based on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 47.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.