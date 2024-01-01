Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 233.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that 2024 might be the year for Russell 2000 stocks. 2023 marked solid returns as the index posted a 15% jump since January but paled in comparison to the S&P 500’s 25% gain.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DUOL is 34.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.07% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DUOL was 730.19K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen a -4.92% decrease in the past week, with a 3.34% rise in the past month, and a 36.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for DUOL’s stock, with a 42.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $188 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUOL Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.66. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 218.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Meese Robert, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $216.10 back on Dec 11. After this action, Meese Robert now owns 157,559 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $7,563,609 using the latest closing price.

Hacker Severin, the Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of Duolingo Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $212.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hacker Severin is holding 0 shares at $2,128,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -1.74, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.