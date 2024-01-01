DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 8.02, however, the company has experienced a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that DRDGOLD Limited stock is re-assigned a Buy rating, with retail investors well positioned to benefit from the expected recovery in the price of gold. The correlation between the gold price and DRD’s share price is positive, and DRD shareholders will be happy again as sentiment towards gold is on its way to turning strongly. The Company offers retail investors the opportunity to benefit from the increase in the price of gold without having to invest directly in the physical metal.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) by analysts is $20.13, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for DRD is 86.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DRD was 346.62K shares.

DRD’s Market Performance

DRD’s stock has seen a -2.93% decrease for the week, with a -16.49% drop in the past month and a -4.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for DRDGold Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for DRD’s stock, with a -19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, DRDGold Ltd. ADR saw 7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGold Ltd. ADR stands at +23.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 21.63, with 16.63 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.