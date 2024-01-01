Domo Inc. (DOMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) has dropped by -2.65 compared to previous close of 10.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that DOMO’s clientele expands with the availability of its data experience platform in Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Domo Inc. (DOMO) by analysts is $15.30, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 30.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DOMO was 407.09K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stock saw an increase of 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.19% and a quarterly increase of 4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for Domo Inc. (DOMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for DOMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOMO Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Thayne Daren, who sale 6,690 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Dec 21. After this action, Thayne Daren now owns 384,325 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $66,097 using the latest closing price.

Thayne Daren, the CTO & EVP Engineering of Domo Inc., sale 6,892 shares at $9.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Thayne Daren is holding 391,015 shares at $67,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.