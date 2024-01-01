Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IRON is also noteworthy at 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IRON is 11.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.67% of that float. The average trading volume of IRON on December 31, 2023 was 209.20K shares.

The stock of Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 56.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON) points to a 38.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

IRON’s Market Performance

Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) has experienced a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month, and a 22.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for IRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for IRON stock, with a simple moving average of 31.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IRON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IRON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRON Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRON fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.16. In addition, Disc Medicine Inc saw 190.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRON starting from Ashiya Mona, who sale 1,724 shares at the price of $59.24 back on Dec 18. After this action, Ashiya Mona now owns 0 shares of Disc Medicine Inc, valued at $102,130 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Disc Medicine Inc, sale 1,724 shares at $59.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 0 shares at $102,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRON

The total capital return value is set at -30.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.92. Equity return is now at value -31.96, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Disc Medicine Inc (IRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.