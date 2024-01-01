Diodes, Inc. (DIOD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.29relation to previous closing price of 81.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that AESI, DIOD and BOOT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DIOD is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DIOD is $67.00, which is -$13.52 below the current market price. The public float for DIOD is 44.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for DIOD on December 31, 2023 was 343.21K shares.

DIOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Diodes, Inc. (DIOD) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a 18.81% rise in the past month, and a 2.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for DIOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.13% for DIOD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $70 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIOD Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +21.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.87. In addition, Diodes, Inc. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from Yu Gary, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $80.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yu Gary now owns 39,296 shares of Diodes, Inc., valued at $218,588 using the latest closing price.

Yu Gary, the COO of Diodes, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $82.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yu Gary is holding 41,996 shares at $272,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.22 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diodes, Inc. stands at +16.56. The total capital return value is set at 23.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 19.05, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diodes, Inc. (DIOD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diodes, Inc. (DIOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.