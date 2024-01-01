Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) is above average at 10.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) is $59.75, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for DIN is 14.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DIN on December 31, 2023 was 239.58K shares.

DIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 50.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that To be quite blunt about the present economic backdrop, you don’t need many excuses to seriously consider strong-buy dividend stocks. By that, I’m referring to public companies that provide passive income while also benefiting from the top rating possible among covering analysts.

DIN’s Market Performance

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has experienced a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.27% rise in the past month, and a 0.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for DIN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for DIN’s stock, with a -11.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIN Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIN rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.95. In addition, Dine Brands Global Inc saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIN starting from Chang Vance YuWen, who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $43.32 back on Nov 07. After this action, Chang Vance YuWen now owns 19,101 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc, valued at $50,684 using the latest closing price.

Peyton John W., the Chief Executive Officer of Dine Brands Global Inc, purchase 2,225 shares at $44.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Peyton John W. is holding 78,519 shares at $100,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+40.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dine Brands Global Inc stands at +8.68. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.