Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) has decreased by -1.83 when compared to last closing price of 16.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Deciphera (DCPH) reports better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates, driven by increased Qinlock sales. The stock rises 17%.

Is It Worth Investing in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DCPH is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DCPH is $23.40, which is $7.27 above the current price. The public float for DCPH is 48.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCPH on December 31, 2023 was 733.50K shares.

DCPH’s Market Performance

DCPH stock saw an increase of 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.08% and a quarterly increase of 26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for DCPH’s stock, with a 17.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCPH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DCPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCPH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCPH Trading at 24.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +27.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Hoerter Steven L., who sale 30,664 shares at the price of $15.37 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hoerter Steven L. now owns 72,763 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $471,217 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Thomas Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,792 shares at $15.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Kelly Thomas Patrick is holding 68,520 shares at $42,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.32 for the present operating margin

+88.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -133.49. The total capital return value is set at -51.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.10. Equity return is now at value -51.28, with -39.78 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.