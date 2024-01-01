Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Stock Records 67.26% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) has gone up by 1.66% for the week, with a 25.64% rise in the past month and a 67.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.11% for CUBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.44% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of 74.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) Right Now?

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) is $59.10, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 28.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBI on December 31, 2023 was 336.02K shares.

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI)'s stock price has declined by -3.24% in relation to previous closing price of 59.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here is how Customers Bancorp (CUBI) and Capital Southwest (CSWC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUBI Trading at 26.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.28. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc saw 103.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Mackay Robert Neil, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $48.89 back on Dec 12. After this action, Mackay Robert Neil now owns 4,638 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc, valued at $195,576 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $48.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 157,290 shares at $485,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc stands at +25.08. The total capital return value is set at 11.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 5.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.